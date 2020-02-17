Firefighters: Candle to blame for house fire

Fire crews believe a candle left unattended started a fire Monday morning in South Charleston.

According to the South Charleston Fire Chief, flames most likely began after something next to the candle caught on fire.

First responders say the homeowner attempted to smother the flames with cushions but was unsuccessful.

As for damage, firefighters are calling the home at 207 Joseph Street a total loss.

Firefighters say the homeowner made it out safely and was not injured.

