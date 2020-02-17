Firefighters battling Huntington fire; 5th Ave. closed at 29th St.

Firefighters are on the scene of house fire in Huntington that is now confirmed to involve a fatality.

It started about 6:30 Monday morning in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue.

Flames have been reaching as high as three stories.

Firefighters are using the ladder and bucket truck to douse the flames.

The 2900 block of 5th Avenue is shut down.

This is Huntington's first fatal fire in 2020.

A WSAZ crews is at the scene of the fire.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

