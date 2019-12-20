Several families escape burning building

UPDATE 12/20/19 @ 7:25 a.m.

Several people have been displaced by an early morning fire in Huntington.

A house in the 2700 block of Latulle Avenue in the Highlawn area of Huntington caught fire around 5 Friday morning.

Fire Chief Jan Rader said everyone made it out of the house.

A neighbor told WSAZ the house is divided into several apartments, with as many as five families affected by the fire.

It appeared the fire was under control when at 6 a.m. the flames once again became visible coming out of the roof.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced families.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/20/19

Firefighters are battling a house fire in Huntington.

The call came in at 5:07 a.m. Friday of a house on fire in the 2700 block of Latulle Avenue.

Firefighters tell WSAZ flames were coming out of the house when they arrived on scene.

No word yet on injuries, nor what started the fire.

