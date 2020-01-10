Firefighters are battling a large house fire in Wayne, W.Va.

The fire on State Route 152 was reported at 4:30 a.m. Friday

A Wayne County 911 dispatcher told WSAZ that flames were showing when firefighters arrived at the house.

It's located on Rt. 152, just south of Wayne, above the Wayne Community Center.

Dispatchers say Rt. 152 is shut down in both directions in front of the Pioneer Motel.

Drivers are being asked to avoid this area and detour onto Tom's Creek, Garrett's Creek or Mose Asbury Road.

A firefighter with the East Lynn V.F.D. told WSAZ that there are no injuries and everyone made it out safely.

