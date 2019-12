Firefighters are on the scene of a two-story structure fire in Charleston.

The fire is on the 800 block of Indiana Avenue.

The call came into Metro 911 at 7:20 Friday morning.

Flames could be seen shooting high into the sky.

It's not known yet whether anyone is inside the house.

A neighbor told WSAZ that the house has been abandoned for years.

