Firefighters are on the scene of a working structure fire in Charleston.

The call came into Metro 911 at 7:41 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters told WSAZ that the fire was at the back of the home on the 1800 block of 7th Avenue.

They said the house was vacant.

A man connected to the house said it was used for storage.

No one was injured in fighting the fire.

