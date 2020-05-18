Firefighters battle apartment complex fire

Firefighters are battling a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Huntington, West Virginia.

The call came in just after midnight that the stairs outside one of the Mark Alan Townhome Apartments were on fire. When fire crews arrived at the scene, they reported that the flames were spreading from the stairs to the building.

At this time there is no word on if anyone is living in the complex or if there are any injuries as a result of this fire.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest updates on this developing story.