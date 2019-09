A vacant house fire in South Charleston damaged a neighboring home Thursday morning.

It happened about 5:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of Pike Street.

South Charleston firefighters say the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived to the scene.

They ended up knocking the building down.

Firefighters say there were no utilities in the home and an investigation is ongoing.