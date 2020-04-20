Man and two children found dead after house fire, others unaccounted for in Huntington

Three people, including two children, have died in an early morning fire in Huntington.

The fire started around 5:37 a.m. Monday on the 2800 block of Cottage St.

Fire Chief Jan Rader told WSAZ that a man and a child were found dead inside the home.

One child was found outside the home. Another child is still unaccounted for.

Firefighters tell WSAZ that the fire was bad because of ammunition inside the home and it was exploding.

The house has partially collapsed and the fire was so hot, it burned the siding off the house across the street.

It also damaged the homes on each side of the structure.

The cause of the fire hasn't yet been determined.

Huntington fire, EMS and police are at the scene.

