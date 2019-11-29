Firefighters dealing with hazards after fire activity decreases.

The USDA Forest Service says fire activity has decreased since winds have decreased, but firefighters are still dealing with rolling debris, downed trees, and uncontrolled fire edge.

Over 50 firefighters and four engines were on scene as on 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Fire personnel are working with the fire directly on the west side by building a fire line to protect nearby structures. On the east side, crews are at the Cave Mountain area and may do some burn out operations to buffer private land between Jake Hill Road and the National Forest boundary.

The USDA Forest services says if you run into smoke on the highway, slow down, turn on your vehicle's lights, and drive appropriately. Everyone is asked to avoid Smoke Hole Road where crews are accessing the fire.

The Forest Service continues to support the Upper Tract Volunteer Fire Department and the West Virginia Division of Forestry as they assess concerns for private property in the area. Firefighters from the states of Kentucky, Montana, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin are working on this incident, along with qualified Job Corps students.

