Firefighters from across county battle large fire

Fire crews from across Roane County are battling a large house fire in the Spencer area.

Dispatchers say the fire was reported around 1 a.m. Saturday morning on the 2400 block of Arnoldsburg Road.

The flames were so big, dispatchers say firefighters from multiple departments across the county were called in to battle the fire and prevent it from spreading.

Dispatchers say no one was injured or trapped in the house.

US 119/33 has been closed in both directions to allow crews to respond to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information on this developing story.