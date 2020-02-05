Firefighters in Kanawha County battle two separate house fires

Two separate fires in Kanawha County damaged one house and destroyed another.

The first fire was reported just after 2 a.m. Wednesday on the 5300 block of Stranahan Drive in Cross Lanes.

Firefighters on scene told WSAZ that people were inside the home when the fire started, but everyone got out safely.

They say the fire started in the front of the home and spread to the back.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.

The second fire started a short time later in Little Tyler at 3:30 a.m.

The fire destroyed the house on the 4600 block of Victoria Road.

Firefighters say the home was fully engulfed when they arrived on scene.

The folks who live there were not home at the time of the fire.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown.