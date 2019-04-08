UPDATE | One dead after fire in Lawrence County, Ohio

UPDATE 4/8/19 @ 4:35 p.m.

One person is dead after a fire in Lawrence County Monday morning.

The fire was reported just before 8 Monday morning along Township Rd. 1434, also known as Kimberly Lane in Burlington as a possible entrapment.

Route 1 was blocked for a portion of the afternoon while crews worked the scene.

Crews say when they arrived on scene the entire two story home was engulfed in flames -- making the fire fight a challenging one.

One woman and a dog made it out of the home. Officials say the woman was treated for minor injuries and taken to a local hospital.

After the fire was controlled, crews later found the body of one person in the second story of the home. The name and gender are not being released at this time.

A firefighter with the Fayette Township Fire Department tells WSAZ's Nick Oliver they tried getting to the second floor with a ladder truck but the flames were to dangerous for the crews.

Neighbors say they heard loud popping noises throughout the fire. A friend of the victim says the person living inside the home stored several weapons and ammunition.

The state fire marshal's office has been called in to investigate along with local law enforcement . However, they say it could be weeks until they find the cause. Foul play is not suspected.

