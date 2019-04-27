Firefighters practice breathing in gear with dodgeball game

Who says training can't be fun? Firefighters in Lawrence County, Ohio say it can be.

Firefighters with Rome Volunteer Fire Department, South Point Volunteer Fire Department and Proctorville Volunteer Fire Department took training to a whole new level on Saturday.

To practice air pack and management, the departments battled in dodgeball games to practice conserving air -- like what would need to be done if battling a fire.

A dozen firefighters packed a Chesapeake gym for the fun and knowledge.

The departments say this is a win in terms of fun and a win towards their main goal -- staying prepared to protect the public.