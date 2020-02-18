Firefighters recall fatal fire in Jackson County, Ohio

A community is reeling after a 3-year-old boy died and his 4-year-old brother was severely burned in a house fire.

That fire happened Monday in Coalton, Ohio. For the original story: CLICK HERE

The Jackson County Coroner identified the victim as 3-year-old Colton Brewer, who died of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters from the Coalton Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the home on Center Street within seven minutes of the 911 call.

"You're just going with everything with your might trying to get there," Fire Chief Chris Brown said. "Trying to make a difference."

When they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

"If it has a big head start on us," Brown said, "there's nothing we can do."

A loss like this can weigh heavy on his crew, even those who've been working in the department for years.

"When we got back to the fire station and started cleaning our hose and putting hose back on the trucks," Brown said, "there was a really somber effect in the air. I could feel it."

They're moments they carry with them and often have to relive.

"I had trouble sleeping myself last night just thinking about it," Brown said.

He says their grief can't compare to the families loss, but it's a heartache felt communitywide.

Neighbors tell WSAZ the 4-year-old who survived the fire got through surgery just fine Monday.

As for firefighters who responded, the chief says the department will host a crisis debriefing on Wednesday to go over what resources are available should they wish to seek help.