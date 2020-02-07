Firefighters recognized by fire commission for lifesaving act

Four firefighters named WSAZ hometown heroes for making a difference in their community given another honor.

Capt. Josh Bowers, Isaac Brunetti, Lt. Chuck Carney and Deputy Chief Jason Burger were recognized by the West Virginia State Fire Commission for their heroic, lifesaving act during a response from August 2019.

The crew from the Dunbar Fire Department were called out to Amy Smith's home after she noticed that her baby, Brayden, less than two-weeks old at the time, was barely breathing.

Her mom had already started CPR on the baby, but it wasn't working.

Eventually, the firefighters were able to get a pulse and Brayden was rushed to the hospital.

