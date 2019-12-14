Firefighters rescue duck frozen in Iowa lake

Being a firefighter doesn’t just mean fighting fires.

A rescue mission this week by the Council Bluffs Fire Department definitely fell in the “other duties as assigned” category.

An injured black and white duck was frozen in the ice on Lake Manawa.

“Crews dawned ice rescue suits and went for a swim!” said a post on the department’s Facebook page. “They were able to rescue the friendly little guy who had a broken wing, he has been handed over to Animal Control.”

All is well in Duckburg. The feathered friend is now on the mend.

Copyright 2019 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.