Firefighters rescue pup from drainpipe

How about a story with a really happy ending?

Grayson firefighters came to a puppy’s rescue, helping get it deep out of a drainpipe.

That’s according to Grayson Emergency Management who said Wednesday that firefighters used tools to rescue the pup from a 12-inch diameter drainpipe.

The little pooch was trapped nearly 20 feet inside. Using only their best educated guess, the firefighters dug to reach the pup – using spud bars, shovels and a post hole digger.

Other than some muddy paws, the pup was just fine.

