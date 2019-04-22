Firefighters say everyone got out of the burning house

UPDATE 4/22/19 @ 7:00 a.m..

According to the Metro dispatcher, Campbells Creek Drive in the area of 280 Campbells Creek Drive should reopen in approximately 30 minutes.

It had been closed due to the house fire.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 4/22/19

Firefighters say everyone escaped their burning home in Malden, West Virginia.

The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Monday on the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive.

Firefighters told WSAZ that the house fire was fully involved when they arrived on scene.

The 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive is blocked off.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

