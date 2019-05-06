Firefighters test tactics at live burn training session

Firefighters use training sessions to carry life-saving skills into real-world situations.

"It's probably the best training there is honestly," said Curtis Coleman. "To me, it helps a lot," added Jordan Kimmet.

Coleman and Kimmet are volunteers at the Olive Hill Fire Department.

Nearly 100 firefighters met in Lawrence County Sunday.

"This is a good way to see exactly what we're looking for in a fire to save lives," Coleman pointed out.

One of the many classes offered this weekend is called "live burn training."

Once obtaining a home, instructors go inside to light small fires so firefighters can test their tactics.

"It shows me a lot of things I should look out for in the future," said Kimmet.

This was the first time Kimmet suited up to go into a house fire.

"They learn fire behavior, techniques with nosels, how to put out a fire, overhauls," explained Mark Hammond.

Hammond is the Regional Training Coordinator. He told WYMT this type of training is vital.

"So they know exactly how that fire is going to work so when they actually get a fire at their department," said Hammond.

While many departments are in desperate need for volunteers, sessions like this can help recruit, as well as retrain, firefighters.

"In Kentucky, probably over 80% of the fire departments are volunteers so we do need any help that we can possibly get," Hammond explained.

Alex Adams from the Inez Fire Department said he has been around firefighting his entire life.

"Well, it started with my dad. So several, several years," Adams pointed out.

Adams said this training is important for everyone from new volunteers like Kimmet, to those with years of experience like Coleman.

Live burn sessions are not common. Hammond said years ago, they could hold around 50 training classes each year.

Now, that number is down to around 15.

"Anytime we burn, we usually get a good turnout because it's few and far between when it happens," said Hammond.

Fire departments as far as Harrison County, Kentucky traveled to Sunday afternoon's training.

The next live burn training will be sometime this fall.