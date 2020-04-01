Firefighters battle two house fires

Two houses are on fire in the area of Belle, West Virginia.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the structure fire call on E 4th Street came in just after midnight on Wednesday.

When first responders arrived at the scene they found that the fire had spread to another home near where the fire started.

No one is believed to have been inside the houses when the fire started.

Firefighters are working to put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We will be following this developing story and update you with the latest information.