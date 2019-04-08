Firefighters working to put out structure fire in Milton

First responders are attempting to put out a raging fire in Milton, West Virginia early Monday afternoon.

According to 911 dispatchers, the call came in just after 12:30 p.m. about a structure fire on Bedford Chapel Road.

Dispatchers were unsure of what type of building they are dealing with, but called in the Ona and Culloden fire departments to assist with the fire.

At this time officials do not know if anyone is inside.

We have a crew heading to the scene right now.

Keep checking the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com for the latest information.