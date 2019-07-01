Fireworks laws: What you need to know

Just days from now fireworks will light up the night sky throughout our region.

Fireworks laws vary in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia, as well as the municipalities in those states.

David Fairburn has been selling fireworks in Cabell County for 20 years now.

"Come July the 4th, there'll be lines all the way through this tent,” he said.

Some of those shows will be done by professionals but before you put off your own show there are some rules and regulations you should be aware of.

"Sometimes you find a state that allows people to sell them but not put them off,” Fairburn said.

Ohio is one of those states. You can buy consumer fireworks in the state, but you can’t set them off in the state. The only type of fireworks that can be used are "trick or novelties" that smoke, pop or sparkle like the popular “pop-its” and sparklers. Cities like Portsmouth and Ironton follow state law.

"Over here across this river you hear fireworks going off, pretty much at all times from now until the 4th maybe even after the 4th,” he said.

Over the bridge in West Virginia, the rules are a little more lenient. Consumer fireworks are allowed. Those are fireworks that combust and show some pretty lights, but display fireworks are the large fireworks you see at a professional show.

According to West Virginia state law, those are only to be used by professional pyro-technicians who have a license from the state fire marshal. In Charleston, fireworks are allowed from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4.

In Hurricane, fireworks are permitted on July 4 from 6 p.m. at night to midnight.

The laws in Kentucky are similar to West Virginia. Over in Ashland, fireworks can only be discharged from June 30 to July 4 from noon to 11 p.m.

In Huntington, consumer fireworks are prohibited and the Huntington Police Department will have patrols dedicated solely to firework enforcement on July 4.

Fairburn knows the rules that come with the fun are just as important.

"We love our country and we thank God for the freedoms we have but we also thank God for our regulations that are there to keep people safe,” he said.

Before you set off fireworks, make sure to check your local laws to avoid any fines.