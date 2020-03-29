First COVID-19 death reported in West Virginia

The first COVID-19 related death in West Virginia has been reported.

Officials with the Department of Health and Human Resources say an 88-year-old woman from Marion County died Sunday.

“We extend our sincere condolences to this family,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

“I ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in praying for the family, friends, and loved ones of this individual,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “It is truly a sad day in West Virginia.”

“We are working around the clock, along with members of my administration, and the top medical experts in our state to do absolutely everything we can to protect West Virginians.

“Our healthcare personnel across the state are real heroes,” Gov. Justice added. “They deserve our love and support during this time because they are committed to caring for our citizens that fall ill.

“I implore all West Virginians to continue to stay at home, limit their exposure to others, keep practicing good hygiene, and if you feel sick seek medical attention right away. Be vigilant, stay calm and do your part to help us keep battling this pandemic.”

Senator Joe Manchin said, "Today is a sad day for every West Virginian as we lost one of our own to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gayle and I send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones. This virus is unlike anything we have seen in our lifetime and today it hit home for every West Virginian. West Virginians always look out for one another and now more than ever we must come together as a state to take care of everyone in need. Her family, friends, and loved ones will be in all of our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

At last check, West Virginia had 124 statewide cases of COVID-19.