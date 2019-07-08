UPDATE | First Lady Melania Trump lands in Huntington

ORIGINAL STORY 7/8/19 @ 11:10 a.m.

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump landed in Huntington, West Virginia just after 11 a.m. Monday. We have a reporter traveling with the motorcade.

Trump landed at the Huntington Tri-State Airport. Local leaders were there to greet her including Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial and Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader.

She is expected to visit the Cabell-Huntington Health Department for a roundtable discussion about the opioid epidemic.

We're told several state leaders will be at the event including West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), U.S. Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.), and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.

After that event, which is expected to last about an hour, there will be a closed-door meeting. Among those who will meet with Trump privately is a mom whose baby was born addicted to drugs.

The first lady previously visited Huntington in October 2017 and toured Lily's Place, the infant recovery center, treating babies born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome.

ORIGINAL STORY 7/8/19

