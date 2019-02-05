First mall task force meeting addresses Charleston Town Center issues

The task force appointed by Charleston Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin to help ease the transition with the struggling Charleston Town Center met for the first time Monday.

The meeting included city leaders, members of the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority, and representatives from the offices of both of West Virginia's U.S. Senators.

The meeting happened the same day that WSAZ learned another business, the Qdoba restaurant mall location, is closing sometime this month.

In the last three weeks, Macy’s announced it will close the town center location this year. The mall was also recently sold to a bank for $35 million, after defaulting on a more than $90 million loan.

Larry Malone is the leader of the task force and the director of the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Community Development. He says the purpose of the task force is to better understand the situation and be aware of what some of the issues may be, as well as what some of the opportunities for the downtown Charleston location.

Malone said that he and Mayor Goodwin met with the local management team of the mall last Friday, and they plan to have regular ongoing conversations with them to discuss the next steps for the property.

Malone says last week, the mayor and mall management discussed ideas of enhancing the police presence at the mall, so shoppers there feel comfortable.

In addition, the group wants to include the public in the conversations about the mall. He says since the sale of the mall, ideas including outlet stores have been discussed, but added that nothing is definite until the future of operations at the mall is more clear.

City leaders reiterated to mall management they are interested in what happened and want to help.

City leaders say the mall is an important part of downtown and important job center for a lot of people.

Malone added that right now is the mall’s busy season, with so much foot traffic making its way through to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, which will help increase the number of people shopping and the restaurants.

Malone says the task force is open to hearing different suggestions about opportunities that someone might want to bring up -- whether that be additional lodging and hotel space, or adding stores or new restaurants that may be interested in the region.