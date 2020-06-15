First responders warn of garden hose dangers for kids playing outside

COVID-19 has limited the number of pools opening in our region, and some kids are turning to a fun alternative closer to home.

First responders are warning parents not to let children play with a garden hose left out in the sun.

Emergency officials in Las Vegas shared a photo from an incident that happened in 2018 after a toddler was burned by hot water from a garden hose in Arizona. See that tweet below this story.

Brad Maggard, an Ashland Fire Marshal, says a good tip to avoid a similar situation is to let the hose run for several minutes.

"When they sit in the sun they can get some hot water that could potentially burn you," Maggard said. "When you spray water on your kids and pets, just be sure to turn the water hose on, let it flow for a few minutes in a safe direction before you spray it on anyone just to make sure it doesn't get too hot."