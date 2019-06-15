First annual day of prayer and recognition for neglected and dependent children held in Scioto County

Rose Mowery knows what it's like to face neglect as a child.

"We were going hungry and starved, we had no clothes for the elements most of the time,” Mowery said.

She and her four siblings were taken into protective custody when they were kids, but she and her sister Penny were reunited when they were adopted by the same family.

"We were all each other had,” she said.

Although they faced a lot of hardships at a young age, Mowery knows there can be happiness after overcoming obstacles as a kid.

That's why she organized the first annual day of prayer and recognition for neglected and dependent children in Scioto County.

"It’s geared toward today’s children now because these children now walk in our shoes,” Mowery said.

The event comes just days after 6-month-old Dylan Groves was found dead in a well after his parents allegedly kept him from child protective services.

"We just had the case with the little boy that was found in a well it’s a very crying shame. I wish I could’ve done more,” Tracy Grant, a parent in attendance said.

As a former resident of the old Hillcrest Children's Home, Mowery used to host reunions with others who spent time there, but with the opioid epidemic's overwhelming impact on the foster care system she recognized a need to help those now going through similar situations.

"I think sometimes you feel a little unwanted or you just get sad with everything going on in your life,” Mowery said.

County Commissioner Bryan Davis helped make the day possible, but his family also shares a special connection to the event.

"We have two children in our home that have come from a very rough and hard background. We took them into our home 4 years ago and this hits home for us,” he said.

He and his wife are now in the process of adopting their two boys.

"We’re blessed. We’re blessed to have them in our home, we're blessed to be part of their lives and to have the opportunity to help make their lives better. It means a lot to us,” Davis said.

As someone who once wished for the same thing, this is the outcome Mowery always hopes for these children.

"A family that is genuine and caring and gives them all the nurturing and support that they need,” she said.

After a moment of prayer, the kids were able to play at the splash park, get face paint and make bracelets, all free of charge.