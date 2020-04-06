First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Braxton County

The Braxton County Health Department confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 Monday.

To protect the privacy of the patient, the health department is not releasing any information related to the case.

The patient is self-quarantined at home and at this point, not requiring any type of inpatient care.

The health department says its staff is working to identify all potential persons who may have had close contact with the individual. The contacts will be notified of all actions to take including the need for isolation.

The Braxton County Health Department says it expects more positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Braxton County in the near future.