First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Calhoun County

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 Friday in Calhoun County.

The health department also announced that Wood County has two new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total positive cases for the county to 48.

In a press release, the health department said, "We all are anxious for this re-opening to continue, and it is only by all of us using physical distancing and wearing a mask will it continue. A recent study shows that the droplets from an infected individual can stay in the air for 14 minutes. Wearing a face mask or covering, reduces the risk of contamination. Stay vigilant with not touching your face and washing hands or sanitizing often."

Keep checking the WSAZ App for more information.