First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Carter County, Ky.

The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Carter County, Kentucky. The Carter County Health Department confirmed the case on Thursday.

The patient is a resident of Carter County. However, the health department is not releasing any other details about the patient.

The health department says it is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the infected person.

According to the health department, those individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.