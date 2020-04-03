First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Johnson County

Officials in Johnson County have announced that there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 Friday afternoon.

According to a press release, health officials are working with the CDC and Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) to reach out to the people who may have been in close contact with the infected person.

Officials say the risk to the general public is low.

The release from Johnson County officials reminds everyone to wash their hands, stay home, and to continue to limit close contact with others.

Kentucky now has 831 positive cases of COVID-19.

