First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Lincoln County

The first case of COVID-19 is confirmed in Lincoln County, its county health department said Friday night.

It reported the person involved will self-quarantine.

“Our prayers are with the affected individual and their family as they go through this difficult time,” Lincoln County Commission President Josh Stowers said in a release. “While we were hoping to avoid this day, we were prepared for it to arrive as our first responders are prepared and will be adequately supplied with needed PPE to respond to all potential COVID-19 cases as they arise.”

The health department urges residents to follow social-distancing guidelines, frequent handwashing and other safety measures.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

