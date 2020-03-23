First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Martin County, Kentucky

The first case of COVID-19 in Martin County, Kentucky has been diagnosed.

The Martin County Health Department made the announcement Monday on its Facebook page.

The health department says it is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department of Public Health to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the infected traveler.

Health officials say they will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Additional details about the patient are not being released at this time.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is expected to hold a news conference Monday at 5 p.m. to address the latest case count and talk about the state's effort to control the virus.