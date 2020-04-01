First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Pike County, Ky.

The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Pike County, Ky.

Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley confirmed the case Wednesday.

Health officials stressed during the press conference to follow stay at home orders and to practice social distancing.

"Anyone that has been in contact with the patient will be notified by the Pike County Health Department," Tammy Riley Health Department Director said.

The positive case is a 28-year-old Pikeville Medical Center male employee.

"In a separate incident, a second patient whose results were positive, is a PMC employee that was tested due to possible COVID-19 exposure from an employee from another healthcare facility. As a precaution, PMC tested our employee. The test was reported as positive," Pikeville Medical Center said in a press release.

