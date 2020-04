A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Scioto County, Ohio.

Portsmouth City Health officials released the first positive results Saturday.

Details about the patient are not being released at this time.

The health department says they are completing their disease investigation and notifying relevant individuals.

Earlier Saturday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed 102 Ohioans have died from the virus, and 3,739 cases have now been confirmed statewide.