A man has been confirmed to be the first case of COVID-19 in Cabell County.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department said the case was confirmed late Friday.

Officials say the patient is a man in his 30s who is self-isolated at home.

Though this is the first case of COVID-19 in Cabell County, health officials tell WSAZ they have helped in the investigations of at least 5 cases that were diagnosed in Cabell County test centers.

“We have expected to have cases in Cabell County and have been working closely with the WV Bureau for Public Health, our Cabell County health care partners, and health departments in WV and across state lines to inform our public of the risks of this disease and ways to slow its spread,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, health officer for Cabell County and the City of Huntington. “We have been warning for days that the virus is present in our community, and most people are heeding the warnings and following the advice to stay home and take all recommended precautions.”

Health officials say most cases of COVID-19 can be managed at home. Many health providers are working on introducing telehealth so doctors can stay in touch with patients who test positive.

“It’s important that we calmly and rationally assess our own symptoms and conditions when we get sick at this time. Don’t hesitate to call and discuss your symptoms with your health care provider and follow their advice,” Dr. Kilkenny added.

Testing is currently available at Marshall Health, Valley Health and Med Express in Cabell County.