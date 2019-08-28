Paralyzed man walks again using West Virginia's first exoskeleton

A man left paralyzed after a work-related accident will be able to walk again with the help of an exoskeleton.

Lyle Fleming was in a work-related accident six years ago and was paralyzed. For the past few months, he has been at First Settlement Physical Therapy in South Charleston, learning how to set up and operate the Indego Exoskeleton.

After a 40-hour class, Fleming was cleared to take the exoskeleton home Wednesday afternoon. He will be able to sit, stand, and walk with the device's assistance.

Fleming was very happy to receive the exoskeleton, saying, "It's gonna feel a lot better getting up in the morning knowing I can stand up."

This is the first exoskeleton to be issued in the state of West Virginia.

The Indego Exoskeleton pairs with a smartphone to operate and monitor strides, stumbles, falls, and distance walked.