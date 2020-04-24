First liquor store opens in Elkhorn City

Just on the edge of downtown Elkhorn City, the start of a business opened up the beginning of a new era.

“It is an opportunity, plus it will see a good chance to help the community here,” Elkhorn Wine and Spirits co-owner Logan Reynolds said. ”Cause it will bring revenue and stuff to the community.”

Nearly six months after Elkhorn City voted to be a wet community, Logan and Alison Reynolds opened up the town's first liquor store.

While this is something many in town have been looking forward to, it hasn't come without bumps in the road.

The Reynolds say that since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been a little tougher to fill up all of the shelves.

“A lot of vendors, they haven't showed up because of the virus, but they're working with us,” Logan Reynolds said.

While the virus has provided a setback for the time being, the Reynolds are set to add an outlet to keep local customers in town.

“We hope that everyone comes in and supports us and we come in here and put more revenue into the city,” Alison Reynolds said.

The Reynolds say that within the first 20 minutes of opening, they had already served 15 customers.