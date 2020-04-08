Wayne County reports first positive COVID-19 case

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Wayne County Health Department says it was made aware of the county's first positive case Tuesday evening.
Health department officials say they have a plan in place to investigate who's been in contact with the individual and inform them.
They say they will be working with state and regional officials to mitigate the illness in their county.
The health department asks residents to remain diligent in complying with state and national guidelines regarding hand cleaning, mask use and distancing.