First responders in Pikeville training for the worst

Many first responders have been trained to stay back and come in when they can. Now, they are working to be better prepared for immediate action.

First responders in the Pikeville area came together at the Pikeville City Park Thursday morning for a mock disaster drill.

The drill, a part of a Tactical Emergency Casualty Care class, put first responders in an active-shooter scenario.

"With the conditions and times we live in now, we're learning that first responders have to actively get in there and help these people, so that we can save more lives," said training officer Kirby Preece.

Participants who acted as the victims in the drill were then transported to Pikeville Medical Center's trauma center, where the drill continued.