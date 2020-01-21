UPDATE | Car and train collide in Cabell County; minor injuries reported

UPDATE 1/21/20 @ 4:05 p.m.

Two people in a car that was hit by a train Monday afternoon walked away with relatively minor injuries, West Virginia State Police at the scene say.

The accident happened just before 3 p.m. in the 5800 block of Guyan River Road.

Troopers say the train hit the car in the rear. A man and a woman inside the car managed to walk away. They went to a nearby home to report the accident.

The man suffered a cut to his head, and the woman asked to be taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Troopers say the injuries were not serious overall.

Emergency crews are on the scene after a train and a car collided.

Dispatchers say the accident happened in the 5800 block of Guyan River Road just before 3 p.m.

West Virginia State Police, the Barboursville Fire Department and Cabell County EMS are all on scene.

Dispatchers say traffic has not be disrupted at this time.

