First responders participate in Kanawha River swiftwater training

First responders were all over the Kanawha River on Friday, especially in the Dunbar area, to do swiftwater training.

All 150 of them worked with federal agencies and the national guard to practice diver operations, boat emergency and swift water response.

"Our job is to be a support asset to help with the training piece as well as when things get bad like when they did in 2016," Jason Thorne, with the Coast Guard, said about the 2016 flooding in West Virginia. "It's important with our helicopter training or our swift water piece that we're always engaged in training."

Fire and police departments from Dunbar, Nitro, St. Albans and more came together.

During the training, leaders set out manikins to be found by dive teams, lifted colleagues and lowered them onto helicopters, performed water rescues from boats.

Agency leaders say its about learning to work together so when a real emergency happens they are ready.

"As you just saw from that helicopter extraction is not an easy thing to do. It's not easy for the person on that hoist its not easy for that air crew to make sure that's done safely, so those things have to be practiced," Said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer with the West Virginia National Guard who helped conduct the training.

The training started at 8 a.m. and went until midnight.

"It's very important for communications purposes to have everybody's name and numbers so when an actual casualty strikes we can all respond in a timely fashion and and have all of our ducks in a row when it comes to responding," Hoyer said.