First responders show up to celebrate a brave young girl

It was a big party and a big surprise for a brave little girl who has been fighting a major battle.

First responders in South Charleston, West Virginia, turned out to celebrate Elinor, a brave 5-year-old girl, who has battled cancer for most of her young life.

Little Elinor is just 5 years old. She's battled the same cancer twice, since she was 17 months old.

On Monday, officers with the South Charleston Police Department and members of the South Charleston Fire Department joined family and friends in celebrating her bravery, with a party at Little Creek Pool.

Her family and friends say that she loves swimming and missed out on pool days this summer because of her cancer treatments.

When officers and firefighters heard, they joined in celebrating her bravery.

Officers surprised her when they escorted her to her party and brought her gifts. The fire department brought an engine over to the pool to surprise her as well.

Her family says they are grateful for everyone who helped celebrate her bravery and healing.

