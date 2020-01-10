First vaping death announced in Ky.

Kentucky officials have announced the state's first death due to vaping.

That announcement came Friday from the Kentucky Department of Public Health (DPH). The agency said it’s “the state’s first probable fatality related to vaping.” The victim was a man in his late 20s.

The release does not say where in Kentucky the death happened.

“We are saddened to announce the death associated with this outbreak,” said Eric Friedlander , acting secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. “To protect public health, we urge Kentuckians – especially young people -- to stop using all vaping products.”

The DPH reports there have been 48 reports of possible e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury (EVALI). It say that the fatality is included in 13 probable cases. There are seven confirmed EVALI cases and 15 pending cases. Eleven reports were determined not to be EVALI cases.

Two additional cases investigated in Kentucky were residents of other states who were treated in Kentucky hospitals.

DPH has been investigating reports of EVALI since September 2019.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

