Fish Trap Lake marina renovations underway

Revitalization efforts are underway at the East Kentucky Marina area of Fish Trap Lake.

New owners, Ernie and Tereshia Thomas, are planning to create a water park, a floating restaurant and a more accessible environment, among other things. They also say a lot of the rules, such as the "no fishing on the dock" rule at the former marina, will be revisited and restructured.

Tereshia said the updates will be a $1 million investment in the first year, with contributions coming from the Thomas' personal investment, Pike County and the Army Corp of Engineers.

The couple says they are ready to bring the marina back to its former glory.

"We are just excited, mainly, to get the community involved and get them back up here and utilize the area. I mean, it's been underutilized for so many years, and being able to open a great marina and bring a water park and everything like that to the area, that gets me excited," Tereshia said.

She says she has been overwhelmed by the support from the community.

For more information, follow the East Kentucky Marina on Facebook.