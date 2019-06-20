Five arrested for felony drugs warrants, parole and probation violations

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says the U.S. Marshals Cuffed Task Force arrested five people Thursday for felony drug warrants and parole and probation violations.

Dennis Ferguson, of Prichard, was arrested on two felony drug warrants from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit, according to Sheriff Thompson.

The Unit stopped a vehicle Dennis was in and found a distribution quantity of Crystal Meth in his underwear.

Justice Staley, of Prichard, was arrested for a probation violation.

Luke Dingess, of Fort Gay, was arrested for a parole violation.

Frank 'Willie' Caudill, of Crum, was arrested for a probation violation.

Sheriff Thompson says that all four men were either on probation or parole for drug convictions from investigations by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.

Karl Eldred, of East Lynn, was arrested for a possession with Intent to Deliver warrant from an investigation by the WCSD Drug Enforcement Unit, according to Sheriff Thompson.

The Sheriff says Carrie Woods, of Louisa, was arrested for a felony possession of Crystal Meth warrant issued after an investigation by the WCSD Drug Enforcement Unit.