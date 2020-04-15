Five arrested in gift card scheme

Five are facing felony charges Wednesday after the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office says they were caught in a scheme involving gift cards at several pharmacies.

Deputies say the investigation began Tuesday when they were called out to a pharmacy in Cross Lanes.

The cashier told them three men purchased four separate gift cards containing 500 dollars each.

At checkout, she says the suspects told her to press the cash button on the register to process the payment since the cards were Global Cash Cards. When she pressed the cash button it showed the payment went through. She told deputies she soon realized the payment only appeared complete, because she pressed the cash button on the cash register, but by then the men had already left the store.

Before leaving, deputies reviewed the store's surveillance video of the suspects.

Deputies also learned a similar incident occurred at a pharmacy in St. Albans and the suspects described matched the suspects in the Cross Lanes incident.

Later, Kanawha County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a pharmacy near Belle, West Virginia after a call about suspicious people.

Three men and two juvenile girls were detained when deputies arrived.

At that time, deputies determined the men matched the descriptions of the suspects seen in the surveillance video.

Desmion Hodo, 18, Kerry Lyles, 19, and Jasper Skinner, 18, were all arrested.

All five detained are from Flint, Michigan.

Each were charged with entering without breaking and grand larceny.

