UPDATE l One lane reopens after five car crash shuts down interstate

UPDATE 8/38/19 @ 7:44 a.m..

One lane of I-77 north is back open after a five car crash shut down the interstate in Charleston.

It happened near the Smith Street entrance just before 5:45 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of I-77.

The crash involves five vehicles including a semi truck. Crews had to clean up diesel fuel that was leaking from the semi truck.

Crews at the scene say a initial two car crash happened along I-77 north. While crews were trying to clean up the first crash a second crash happened when a car was unable to slow down. Slick roads possibly play a factor in the crash.

One person has been taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ they expect I-77 north to be shut down near the area for quite some time.

The Kanawaha County School district also called WSAZ to let parents know school buses are stuck in traffic due to the crash.

