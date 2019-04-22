Five inmates suspected of overdosing at South Central Regional Jail

The West Virginia State Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety says five female inmates at the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston had to be taken to a hospital late Monday morning after showing signs of an overdose.

The women were given the overdosing reversal drug Narcan.

Department authorities said the women were alert and could walk and talk before they were taken to the hospital. They were transported there as a precautionary measure, according to a D-MAPS spokesman.

The incident is under investigation.

A corrections officer at South Central, John Roach II, was charged April 11 with buying drugs.

Roach allegedly purchased four ounces of methamphetamine from an undercover officer with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. A criminal complaint said the buy was made in the parking lot of the Walmart not far from the jail. Roach was allegedly paid to deliver the substance to inmates.